ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Emir of Kuwait has died.

The country’s minister of royal court affairs made the announcement on state television Tuesday.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah was 91 years old.

He had traveled to Mayo Clinic in July for medical treatment after surgery for an unspecified condition.

A state of Kuwait airplane was seen parked at the Rochester International Airport on Tuesday.

The airport declined to comment on private aircraft operations.