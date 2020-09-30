Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old man Wednesday with a brazen ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month, an apparently unprovoked shooting as they sat in a squad car outside a rail station. The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 attack and have since been released from the hospital. They are expected to have long recoveries that will include additional reconstructive surgeries. The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges Wednesday during his arraignment. Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. His attorney declined to comment.