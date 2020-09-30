Stock markets mostly lower after raucous Trump-Biden debate

World markets have shown a muted reaction to the debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, with share prices mostly lower. There was scant sign the clash did much to sway investors. Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo on Wednesday, while upbeat manufacturing data lifted shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai. U.S. futures are lower. Investors remain cautious with COVID-19 infections rising again in the U.S. and elsewhere. The Trump-Biden debate was held just after coronavirus deaths worldwide surpassed 1 million. Many millions of people worldwide are jobless.