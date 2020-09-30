Minnesota reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 689 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 16 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This is the largest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths MDH has reported in its daily update since Aug. 19, when health officials reported 17 COVID-19 deaths. Nine of the 16 people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,036 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported. The Department said 1,458 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 689 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Ten of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 99,134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 10,440 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 89,392 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 12,800 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,030,167. Health officials said about 1,414,701 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department said a total of 7,701 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,146 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

