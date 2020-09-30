Minnesota sees 16 COVID-19 deaths, highest total in month

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officials reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday — the highest daily total the state has seen in more than a month — as the rate of new infections also continues to rise. Minnesota is reporting 17 new coronavirus infections per day per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the pandemic, the Star Tribune reported. The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations has also increased — 6 people are being admitted to hospitals per 100,000 per week. That’s up from 4.7 a week earlier. And, the positivity rate of diagnostic testing has gone back above 5%, indicating a growing rate of infection.