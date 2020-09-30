Portland mayor spars with US on deputized police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. authorities on Wednesday rejected a request from the mayor of Portland, Oregon, to end the federal deputation of dozens of police officers as part of the response to ongoing protests. Deputizing Portland officers gives federal prosecutors the option to charge those they arrest with federal crimes, which often have more severe penalties. Portland has seen violent protests almost nightly for more than four months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. Fifty-six city police officers were deputized before a rally in the city last weekend by the far-right Proud Boys group.