President Trump to hold campaign rally in Duluth on Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the first presidential debate now in the books, President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail.

His first stop is in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The president is holding a "Make America Great Again" event at the Duluth International Airport at 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Trump campaign website.

This is Trump's third visit to Minnesota in the last six weeks. He held a rally at the Mankato Regional Airport on Aug. 17 and then another in Bemidji on Sept. 18.

This Saturday, the president will be in La Crosse, hosting a rally at the regional airport there.

It's the first time he's visiting the city since the 2016 election. The weekend event gets underway at 3:30 p.m.

Jill Biden, the former second lady, is visiting Minneapolis on Saturday. The Biden campaign has not announced where and when she will be appearing.