School officials charged over lead, asbestos contamination

The former superintendent of a Pennsylvania school district and two other officials have been charged with felony child endangerment over allegations they knew about lead and asbestos contamination in the schools but failed to do anything about it. A grand jury report unsealed Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press says that officials in the Scranton School District were repeatedly told about dangerous lead levels in drinking water in at least 10 different schools. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is scheduled to hold a news conference on the charges on Wednesday.