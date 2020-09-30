Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has sent President Donald Trump legislation to temporarily fund the government. The vote Wednesday averts the possibility of a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts at midnight. Trump was expected to sign the measure before Wednesday’s midnight deadline, although he was still flying back to Washington late after a campaign rally in Minnesota. The bill only funds the government through Dec. 11, setting the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year. The funding measure also extends many programs whose funding or authorizations lapse on Sept. 30, including the federal flood insurance program and highway and transit programs.