Sharp virus spread in Madrid leads to new anti-outbreak plan

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s capital and its surrounding suburbs are edging toward stricter curbs on people’s movements and social gatherings following a political dispute that angered many Spaniards. Health officials from Spain’s central government and the Madrid region agreed on a set of health metrics late Tuesday that should dictate standardized restrictions in cities with a population of 100,000 or more. Approval of the plan was pending at a meeting of health officials from all Spanish regions later Wednesday. The deal came after weeks of sour public disagreement on how to tackle uncontrolled virus clusters in Spain’s capital at a time when the efficiency of the country’s decentralized political system has come under scrutiny.