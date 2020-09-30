Spark invites students to use classroom space, WiFi during distance learning days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's newly-renovated children's museum, Spark, is offering students a quiet place to study during distance learning days.

It's called "Wellness Wednesdays."

Spark is opening up its classroom space for kids to finish homework and experience a fun environment outside of their home. There's free WiFi and families are encouraged to bring iPads and computers.

The museum is focusing on the social and emotional development that many students are no longer getting at school.

Especially with libraries being closed, Spark hopes this classroom space will help students of all ages.

"A lot of these places that kids and families are used to going - they don't have access to anymore," said Operations and Visitor Services Manager Jeraka Tweite.

"So if we can provide a space where they can come and play and learn while they're playing, it's just an added bonus. If we can be one of those destinations in town that gives them that outlet - but they're growing socially and emotionally at the same time - that's our goal."

Students can take breaks to do yoga, dance and play in the museum. Wellness Wednesdays are expected to continue throughout the school year. Admission is half-price on these days. Head to their website for more information.