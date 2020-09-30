 Skip to Content

Suicide bomber kills 9 at checkpoint in south Afghanistan

New
11:24 pm National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least nine people including four civilians have been killed by a suicide car bomber who targeted a military checkpoint in southern Afghanistan. A spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand says Thursday a child and three security personnel were wounded in the attack late Wednesday night in Nahri Sarah district. The spokesman says civilians were in a vehicle passing by when the attacker targeted the checkpoint. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are in control of most part of Helmand province.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content