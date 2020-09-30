Tennis players at French Open rattled by sonic boom

PARIS (AP) — A tennis player at the French Open was visibly startled by a sonic boom just as he was about to serve a ball. There was a brief moment of panic outside the grounds of Roland Garros in western Paris before the cause of the loud bang was known as police officers gave instructions to cordon off the area with the possibility of evacuating people. A few security officials sprinted down a long road leading to one of the main entry gates shouting into walkie-talkie radios. Police revealed the cause of the noise a few minutes later. They said it was a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier.