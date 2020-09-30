The fight against cancer continues with modified 2021 Eagles Cancer Telethon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The pandemic has affected so many community events, but the fight against cancer marches on. There will be an Eagles Cancer Telethon in January with some changes to ensure safety while raising money for important research in Minnesota.

The 2021 Eagles Cancer Telethon will take place on Saturday, Jan. 23. Rather than featuring live talent acts at the Mayo Civic Center, it will be a "through the years" compilation, celebrating many of the wonderful performers who have donated their time and talents over the decades. The telethon will take place in the KTTC studio and run from 2 to 10 p.m.

Teresa Chapman, the executive director of the telethon said, "No matter what we are dealing with in 2020, we still have those battling cancer and we still want to be there." She went on to say, "Our donors and organizations in the communities that have been a part of the telethon for so many years are heartbroken this year. They have done all they can and are continuing to do all they can but they are doing it in a safe way." Chapman said the event will still be the longest-running locally produced telethon in the nation.

Money raised at the telethon is used for important research at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, The Hormel Institute at the University of Minnesota and at the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.