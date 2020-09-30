Twitter temporarily suspends Hungarian government’s account

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says its official Twitter account was temporarily suspended and then restored without explanation. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday in a Facebook post that the administration was awaiting for an explanation from Twitter. Kovacs, a staunch defender of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies and his “illiberal democracy,” said “it seems that the beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions than loopy liberals.” While the account was suspended, the following notice appeared on its feed: “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.