Upgrading your space while stuck at home? Get it insured

Home improvement projects and furniture purchases have increased as people spend more time at home due to the pandemic. Some people may not realize that their homeowners or renters insurance doesn’t automatically cover every change. There are several steps you can take to make sure you’re insured. Tell your carrier about your plans, do a home inventory that includes upgrades, and increase your coverage if necessary. To avoid having to file a claim, hire a contractor who carries builders risk coverage, and take photos along the way to document the work.