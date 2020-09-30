Windy and cool with midweek showers

Gusty winds with sparse showers today

We have a blustery and unsettled day ahead of us today as more energy moves in from the northwest, drifting in on the backside of a large storm system that is planted to our northeast in the Great Lakes. Expect occasional sunshine with a few light showers in the early morning hours and then some scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and early evening. We'll have gusty northwest winds that will reach 35 miles per hour throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

FutureTrack computer model show scattered showers redeveloping with isolated thunder in the mid afternoon to the late evening.

Cool, damp Thursday

Cool air will continue to pour into the region Thursday as clouds become more prevalent. We'll have light showers in the area for much of the day with a cool northwest breeze adding an extra chill to the air with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

High pressure will drift in from the northwest on Friday, bringing bright, tranquil weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley and that may mean early morning frost for us. If clouds can clear quickly enough Thursday night, temperatures may drop to the freezing mark if not below that level during the early morning hours Friday allowing for widespread frost to develop. Winds will be much lighter throughout the day under that area of high pressure. Even with abundant sunshine during the ay, temperatures will only climb to the upper 40 and lower 50s, meaning that very well may be the coolest overall day of the week despite the lack of clouds and rain chances.

A cool weekend with some more rain

A storm system from the northwest will move into the region for the weekend, bringing another round of thick clouds and light rain chances. Look for most of that rain to impact our area Saturday afternoon and Saturday night while Sunday looks drier after the early morning hours with increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Still, temperatures will remain cool for the weekend with high temperatures only in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer weather returns next week

An overall shift in our weather pattern early next week will bring warmer air in from the west while the cool, unsettled weather we're experiencing this week will migrate to the northeast. Look for plenty of sunshine next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.