25 years after UN women’s meeting, equality remains distant

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, the world’s nations came together to make sure that half of Earth’s population gained the rights, power and status of the other half. It hasn’t happened. And the U.N. chief urged people everywhere Thursday to “push back” against the forces holding up equality for women. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening session of a high-level meeting to commemorate the landmark 1995 U.N. women’s conference in Beijing that “this is fundamentally a question of power.” And in today’s more divided, conservative and still very male-dominated world, that power belongs overwhelmingly to men.