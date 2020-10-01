Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Amazon says in a corporate blog Thursday that it examined data from March 1 to Sept. 19 for its 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market. It said that it compared COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period. Based on that analysis, if the rate among Amazon and Whole Foods employees were the same as it is for the general population rate, it estimated it would have seen 33,952 cases among its workforce.