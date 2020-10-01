Belgium busts big cocaine ring that relied on corrupt police

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium and another three countries have dismantled a criminal drug trafficking network that allegedly relied on corrupt police officers to ship hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cocaine into Western Europe. The investigation, which started when a container with 2.8 tons of cocaine was found last year in the port city of Antwerp, uncovered an international network with connections in at least four different European countries and South America. Officials said Thursday that, including the Antwerp seizure, police have confiscated a total 3.5 tons of cocaine imported by the network, as well as 2 million euros ($2.3 million), some 1.3 million of it in cash.