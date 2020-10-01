BREAKING SILENT STIGMA: Raising awareness of pregnancy and infant loss

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Millions of her followers watched famous model Chrissy Teigen mourn Thursday. The public grief of her miscarriage is opening the door to a hard conversation; a grief process that often goes unnoticed.

"It is often a silent grief that people are experiencing because they think others won't understand," said Rochester Seasons Hospice Grief Support and Education Director Heidi Smith.

Teigen broke that silence Wednesday night, writing to her 32 million Instagram followers, "we are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about."

"With her reach, it's so important to be able to share that," mother Alicia Horning said.

Important to people just like Horning.

"I've had five miscarriages," Horning said. "And after so many, I just felt lost. It never gets easier."

10 to 15 percent of women in the United States experience pregnancy and infant loss.

"I think it is more common than we realize, and I am so thankful that Chrissy Teigen brought that conversation to the forefront," Smith said. "As hard as it is to make that public."

It's also part of the reason Horning is so open about her own journey.

"Pretty much why I've been so vocal about it is, that I can relate to that alone feeling," she said. "And I don't want anyone else to feel that."

By being open about their experiences, Horning and Teigen might be able to help others.

"It's important to talk about how your grief is impacting you physically, emotionally, mentally and even spiritually," Smith said. "I hope that women are able to talk about it and find community in support, because no one should have to grieve alone."

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Seasons Hospice has a support group for pregnancy and infant loss that meets every second Thursday of the month. For more support resources, click here.