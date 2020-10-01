Californians to vote on racial, gender preference programs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vastly different California in political preferences and demographics votes Nov. 3 on a ballot measure allowing affirmative action in public hiring, contracting and college admissions. The state’s voters in 1996 made it unlawful for government to discriminate against or grant preferential treatment based on race or gender. But the California of 2020 is less Republican and more diverse with Latinos making up 39% of the population in a state where no group holds a majority. Proponents of Proposition 16 say affirmative action programs are necessary to level a systemically racist system. Opponents say the only way to stop discrimination is for people to stop discriminating.