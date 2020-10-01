Cambridge University ending fossil fuel investments

LONDON (AP) — The University of Cambridge is planning to kick all fossil fuel investments out of its portfolio within the next decade as part of a plan to end the emissions of greenhouse gases it’s responsible for by 2038. The centuries-old English institution is joining a growing list of universities around the world that are giving in to pressure from environmental campaigners to act against climate change. The university said Wednesday that its $4.5 billion endowment fund will shift investment from fossil fuels toward renewable energy by 2030. Cambridge University’s endowment fund is one of the biggest for a European university, though it is dwarfed by those held by some American institutions.