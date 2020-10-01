Cool, gray, and damp today; frost possible tonight

Cloudy with showers today

Clouds and scattered light rain showers continue to move through the area today with brisk winds and chilly temperatures. A large storm system remains planted to our northeast in the heart of the Great Lakes, spinning pieces of energy around it into the Upper Mississippi Valley that are producing clouds and light rain showers. Expect occasional light showers throughout the day with cool, raw northwest winds at times gusting to 25 miles per hour, adding an extra chill to the air. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s in most spots, more than ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Frost tonight

Clouds will slowly clear off during the early evening hours as the storm system to our east begins to finally pull away and high pressure moves in from the northwest to replace it. With fewer clouds around and much lighter winds, temperatures will be able to drop quickly. Widespread frost is likely late in the night with lows in the lower 30s by Friday morning.