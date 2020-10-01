Czech health care under pressure; hospitals hit virus record

PRAGUE (AP) — A record surge of new coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic in September has been followed by a record number of virus patients being hospitalized. That is putting the nation’s health care system under serious pressure for the first time in the pandemic. The government has responded by declaring a state of emergency. That has been accompanied by strict restrictions ranging from limiting public events to a ban on singing at churches and schools. Some fear that with infections rising, hospitals will lack staff to treat COVID-19 patients. One top doctor admits that the outbreak in the Czech republic “is not under control at this very moment.”