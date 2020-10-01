Dubai builder of world’s tallest building to be liquidated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Dubai-based construction company that helped build the world’s tallest building and other engineering marvels in the United Arab Emirates says it will liquidate. The announcement Thursday marks the final step for Arabtec Holding in a long collapse from the country’s economic crisis a decade ago hastened by the coronavirus pandemic. Arabtec made the announcement after emails circulated Wednesday among developers suggesting the firm’s end had come. Despite trying to claw its way out of the chaos left by Dubai’s 2009 financial crisis, the firm ended last year with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and losses.