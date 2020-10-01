Employee of college bribery scheme mastermind pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A former employee of the mastermind of the college admissions bribery scheme has pleaded guilty for her role in the scam. Mikaela Sanford, 34, of Folsom, California, pleaded guilty on Thursday before a Boston federal court judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sanford was among nearly 60 people charged in the case involving wealthy parents and athletic coaches at top universities across the country. An email seeking comment was sent to her attorney after the hearing. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15.