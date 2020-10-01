Eric Trump to visit Minnesota, VP Pence to campaign in Iowa

BECKER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Eric Trump, the president's second son, is coming to Minnesota on Thursday.

Trump will be in Becker in Sherburne County, stopping at Potter Trucking at 3 p.m. This comes one day after President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth, his first since the presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have already visited Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Carter Lake, Iowa on Thursday.

Pence is holding a campaign event at Owen Industries, a metal fabricator.

The theme is to "stand up for hardworking Iowans and deliver the great American comeback." Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event gets underway at noon.

From there, the vice president will head to Des Moines for an event hosted by the Family Leader Foundation called "Faith in Leadership, America's Need for Revival." Pence will deliver remarks in the evening.

The vice president has made multiple visits to Iowa in the last few months. He met with farmers in Des Moines on Aug. 14.

On June 15, he gave a speech at the recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries in Forest City. In May, he held a roundtable at the Hy-Vee corporate headquarters.