EU agency starts ‘rolling review’ to speed OK for vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has begun its first review process for the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. In a statement Thursday, the EU regulator said it had started a “rolling review” process that it hopes will expedite any eventual approval. Instead of waiting for all of the required vaccine data to be submitted before beginning its assessment, the EMA has begun analyzing the preliminary information from scientists on the Oxford vaccine. Initial information suggested the vaccine provoked a strong immune response and is safe, but longer-term data is needed. The tests are looking at both one-shot and two-shot doses.