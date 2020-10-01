First widespread frost likely Friday morning

A "Frost Advisory" has been issued until 8 AM Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the lower 30s near the freezing point. This will be the first widespread frost and light freeze of the Fall season. Here's a look at the overnight low forecast across SE MN and NE IA.

Make sure to cover plants or bring them inside if possible. It might be a good idea to bring hoses inside and make sure there isn't water inside them so they don't freeze!

Cold temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Frost will be possible Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights with overnight lows around or below 37°. Warmer weather will return next week with highs returning to the lower 60s on Monday and then jumping into the upper 60s on Tuesday. Sunny skies are expected all of next week!

Nick