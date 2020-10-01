Frederick Wiseman on the life of American institutions

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Wiseman has spent more than half a century documenting American institutions. With a small crew, he has tirelessly made lengthy, sober, engrossing filmic portraits of life in Jackson Heights, Queens; a Texas boxing gym; a Maine fishing village; small-town Indiana; a Massachusetts hospital for the criminally insane; a Philadelphia high school; a Colorado meatpacking plant; the New York public library. Wiseman’s latest is a profile of American government. In “City Hall” Wiseman has turned his camera on the Boston city government. After drawing acclaim at the major fall film festivals, it opens in late October.