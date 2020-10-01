Free flu shots in Winona in October

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Winona, along with Winona County and Winona Health, has set up free flu shots for residents during the month of October.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the shots are being made available for residents who would otherwise struggle to get one.

Residents who have access to free or affordable flu shots through their workplace, healthcare providers or other locations are asked to use those options. Everyone else can take advantage of these free opportunities.

Every day in October, residents will have the ability to go to at least one location in the city to get a free flu shot, primarily at Winona Health.

Click here for dates, times and locations.

There are also a number of open community events during the month, offering drive-thru or walk-up options regardless of weather.

The dates and times confirmed so far include: