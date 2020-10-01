GOP challenger fundraising tops South Carolina’s Cunningham

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has outraised the freshman Democrat in the final fundraising quarter before their general election matchup, as both candidates ratchet up their rhetoric in the campaign’s closing weeks. Campaign manager Mara Mellstrom told The Associated Press on Thursday that Nancy Mace had raised more than $2.3 million in the fundraising period that ended Wednesday. That amount tops the $1.8 million that Cunningham’s campaign said he brought in during the same period. Mace has raised more than $4 million overall during her campaign.