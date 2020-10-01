Greek authorities locate suspected migrant smuggling boat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a sailboat believed to be carrying dozens of migrants has been located drifting south of the southern island of Crete. One coast guard patrol boat and one coast guard lifeboat were near the sailboat, which was located Thursday and hadn’t issued a distress signal. The coast guard said estimates put the number of people on board at around 60. Thousands of migrants make their way to Greece each year, the vast majority from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands. But authorities have reported an increase in incidents where smugglers use larger vessels like yachts or sailboats to head toward Italy,