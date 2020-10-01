Hundreds of Honduran migrants set out for US amid pandemic

CORINTO, Honduras (AP) — The first of hundreds of Honduran migrants hoping to reach the United States arrived at the Guatemala border on foot Thursday morning. They awaited processing at the newly reopened frontier that had been shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Calls for a new migrant caravan to leave Oct. 1 had circulated for weeks on social media. The group’s departure was reminiscent of a migrant caravan that formed two years ago shortly before U.S. midterm elections. The odds of a large migrant caravan reaching the U.S. border, already low, have grown increasingly slim over the past year. Under pressure from the United States, Mexico deployed its National Guard and more immigration agents to break up attempted caravans last year.