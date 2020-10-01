India says Pakistani shelling kills 3 soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army is accusing Pakistan of killing three soldiers and wounding five others in shelling along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals. An Indian army spokesman says two soldiers died and four were wounded when Pakistani soldiers fired mortar rounds and other weapons on Thursday. He says the incident was an unprovoked violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord and Indian troops responded appropriately. Separately, another Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani shelling and firing on Wednesday night. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.