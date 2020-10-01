Kansas City police criticized for kneeling on pregnant woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say they are investigating after videos on social media shows officers kneeling on a pregnant woman during an arrest. The video shows an officer kneeling on the back of the woman with her belly on the ground while handcuffing her during a confrontation Wednesday night. Police Capt. David Jackson says the officers were arresting a man when the woman began grabbing and touching the officers. He said the woman was arrested for hindering and interfering and was evaluated at a hospital before being released.