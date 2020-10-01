Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says the lead investigator into the August blast at Beirut’s port that killed and wounded many people has issued two arrest warrants for the captain and owner of a ship that carried thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate to Beirut seven years ago. The agency says the judge referred the case Thursday to the state prosecution that asked Interpol to detain the two Russian citizens. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port exploded on Aug. 4, killing 193, wounding about 6,500 and causing damage worth billions of dollars.