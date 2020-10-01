Man fatally shot by police in St. Cloud was fugitive

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The man fatally shot by police in St. Cloud this week has been identified as a 27-year-old fugitive. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Kirby Joseph Michael Hengel died of multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections’ website shows Hengel was a wanted fugitive. Officers in St. Cloud were assisting St. Paul police and the federal authorities in locating Hengel who was accused of shooting at officers in St. Paul Monday evening and stealing a vehicle. According to police, Hengel was found in a vehicle in a parking lot in St. Cloud about 6 p.m. Tuesday, got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and was shot by officers.