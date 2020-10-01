Mayo Clinic closes two part-time clinic locations

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is closing two part-time clinic locations.

Mayo Clinic Health System announced on Thursday that it will not renew the lease agreements with the facilities in Kenyon and Blooming Prairie.

Mayo Clinic said the clinics have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to "ensure safety measures were met and to return staff to their main locations to meet higher patient demand." Before March, both clinics had been open one to two days per week.

The staff will continue to work at the main locations and their positions will not be eliminated, Mayo Clinic said.

Mayo Clinic added that it will continue to serve patients in these communities through in-person visits in nearby locations, "including Owatonna, Faribault, Austin, Cannon Falls and Zumbrota." It also offers virtual care options.

"We are confident that we will be able to continue meeting patient needs across the region through an innovative combination of virtual and in-person care access models," Mayo Clinic said in a news release.