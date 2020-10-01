Mexico Supreme Court okays vote on prosecuting ex-presidents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled the president can go ahead with a proposed referendum on prosecuting ex-presidents, The court ruled Thursday in a 6-5 vote that the measure was constitutional, but said the wording of the question to appear on ballots might be modified. Opponents had claimed it violated the precept that any decision to prosecute should be made independently by prosecutors, not voters or politicians. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made fighting corruption the central issue of his administration, but had previously said he was not interested in going after his predecessors.