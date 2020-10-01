Minnesota COVID-19 cases pass 100,000; hospitalizations rise

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has seen more than 100,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the rate of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is rising. State health officials reported an additional 13 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The state has now reported 2,049 deaths and 100,200 cases. The Health Department has adopted a new method of reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations which shows a rising trend of newly admitted patients. The data showed that at least 356 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending Sunday. That’s the highest seven-day total since June 1.