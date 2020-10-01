Minnesota reports 1,066 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 1,066 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Forty-seven of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, health officials said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Courtesy: Olmsted County Public Health Services via COVID-19 dashboard

A total of 100,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 10,505 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials said 89,980 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported a jump of 25,108 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,055,888. About 1,429,575 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials reported that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,049 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 1,465 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 7,758 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,148 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Wednesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

