New California reopening rules require ‘equity’ measure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules announced late Wednesday set in place an “equity metric.” It will force larger counties to control the spread of COVID-19 in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases because of a variety of socioeconomic factors. Some counties welcomed the news and said it will build on efforts underway. Supporters of a more rapid reopening criticized the measure.