No. 18 Oklahoma visits Cyclones looking to rebound from loss

No. 18 Oklahoma heads into its road game against Iowa State looking to rebound from a 38-35 home loss to Kansas State. It’s still early, but this is a must win for the Sooners, whose hopes for a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance took a major hit with the home loss to unranked Kansas State. Iowa State lost by a point in Norman last year after rallying from 21 points down in the fourth quarter and is looking to beat the Sooners in Ames for the first time since 1960. The Sooners are favored by a touchdown.