Official: Mexican prison was controlled by Jalisco cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top security official has announced what many Mexicans had long suspected: the Jalisco drug cartel had long controlled the infamous “Puente Grande” federal prison where convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman staged his first escape in 2001. The prison had become known for such lax standards that it earned the nickname “Puerta Grande,” or “Big Door.” Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Thursday “it was a myth that it was a high-security prison.” The penitentiary in the western state of Jalisco was actually ruled by the cartel of the same name.