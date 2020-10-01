Pacific Power utility sued over devastating Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A couple from Oregon who lost their home in the state’s devastating wildfires last month are lead plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit filed against the Pacific Power utility and its parent company. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the complaint says Portland-based parent company PacifiCorp did not shut down its power lines despite warnings of imminent historic winds and extremely high fire danger. The lawsuit says the wind toppled power lines, sparking fires. A PacifiCorp spokesman says the company does not comment on pending litigation. Fire officials have not yet cited a cause of Oregon’s wildfires. They destroyed several thousand homes and killed at least 10 people.