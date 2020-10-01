Part-time Master Control Operator

KTTC, the NBC affiliate in Rochester, MN, has an exciting opportunity to work behind the scenes in the television industry as a Master Control Operator.

The successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring multiple TV station programming streams using the latest technology in Master Control automation. Duties include switching commercials, airing stations breaks, recording daily syndicated feeds, and preparing on-air material for video servers.

This position requires attention to detail, problem-solving skills, the ability to make fast, accurate judgments, multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment. Previous experience with production or Master Control switchers, or college production courses preferred.

If you are looking for your next career challenge, send your resume and cover letter to:

Anthony Pileggi

Production Manager

apileggi@kttc.com

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

KTTC Television is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

KTTC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.