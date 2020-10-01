Police: Texas officer fired for ‘racially insensitive meme’

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police say they’ve fired a veteran officer for posting a “racially insensitive meme” on Facebook that was widely criticized last month. The department says Officer Roger Ballard was given a “indefinite suspension” for violating the its general orders after the Facebook post prompted “numerous complaints and public outrage.” Officer Buddy Calzada says an “indefinite suspension” is “equivalent to termination.” He declined to describe the meme. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports it was a photo of a Black man in a casket accompanied by the text, “The face you make when you don’t understand ‘Stop resisting.’”