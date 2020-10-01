Rochester International Airport celebrates the start of nonstop flights to Denver

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursday marks the inaugural nonstop flight to Denver from Rochester International Airport.

The flight took off around 11:30 a.m. It is operated through SkyWest Airlines for United. It will bring travelers from RST to the Denver hub, allowing them to access 400 daily departures to destinations worldwide.

"Historically, we've always had Chicago, and with Mayo Clinic here in Rochester, it's really important to connect our patients and get them out here to Rochester," United Airlines Sales Manager Ryan Jandak said.

The Airport Fire Department saluted the flight with a water cannon before the plane took off.

“The new Denver flight offers nonstop access to the great outdoors of Colorado or to connect beyond for your travel needs,” RST's Executive Director John Reed said in a news release. “With measures in place to offer safe travel, we look forward to welcoming you back at RST.”

Daily United Express flights to Chicago O’Hare from RST also resumed on Thursday. All United Express flights from RST will be operated by SkyWest Airlines.